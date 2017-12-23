NOTICE OF TOWN OF TICONDEROGA PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, pursuant to Town Law section 184(2), a public hearing will be held at the Community Building, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, on the 28th day of December, at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the proposed contract between the Town and the Ticonderoga Emergency Medical Services , Inc. and that an opportunity to be heard in regard thereto will then and there be given to the public. Said contract provisions include, but are not limited to, a description of the services to be provided to the respective districts, the compensation to be paid by the Town for such services and the term of the contracts.Dated: December 14, 2017By Order of the Town BoardTown of Ticonderoga, New YorkTonya Thompson, Town ClerkTown of TiconderogaTT-12/23/2017-1TC-172029|