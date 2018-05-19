THE TOWN OF CROWN POINT Water and Sewer Districts are advertising to purchase by bidding process a 2018 Dodge Ram or a 2018 Ford 250 with a regular cab, 8 foot box, pw/pl, cruise control, limited slip rear end and plow prep package. Please forward bids to Linda L. Woods Crown Point Town Clerk at P.O. Box 444, Crown Point, NY 12928. Bids will be opened at the Town Hall on June 14, 2018 at 6:00 PM. The Town of Crown Point reserves the right to accept or reject all bids. Linda L. WoodsTown ClerkDated: May 11, 2018TT-05/19-5/26-2018-2TC-185405|