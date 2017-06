NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Keene, Essex County, New York, has filed their Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2016, with the Office of the State Comptroller. This report is available for public inspection at the Office of the Town Clerk, located in the Keene Town Hall, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.Ellen S. Estes, Town ClerkTown of KeeneJune 9, 2017VN-06/17/2017-1TC-155181|