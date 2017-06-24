TOWN OF CROWN POINT MAIN STREET INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION 2017NYS DOH DWSRF PROJECT NO. 18184 NYS CDBG PROJECT NO. 296PW102-15 AES PROJECT NO. 4479 DOCUMENT 00116 INVITATION TO BIDProject: Main Street Infrastructure Reconstruction 2017NYS DOH DWSRF Project No. 18184NYS CDBG Project No. 296PW102-15AES Project No. 4479Owner: Town of Crown Point17 Monitor Bay ParkPO Box 443Crown Point, NY 12928Engineer: AES Northeast, PLLC10-12 City Hall PlacePlattsburgh, NY 12901The Town of Crown Point will receive sealed bids until 10:00 a. m., July 18, 2017, to complete the Main Street Infrastructure Reconstruction, located in the Town of Crown Point, New York. The project includes the following major components: Construction of approximately 3000 feet of 8" water main, 3800 feet of sidewalk, 1000 feet of storm sewers, water laterals, appurtenances, pavement repairs, miscellaneous site improvements, and restoration. Project is located on Main Street (NYSDOT RT 9N) and Ferry Road in Crown Point, New York.The project will be bid and awarded as one (1) Prime Contract for General Construction (GC). The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 10:00 a. m., July 18, 2017, at the Town Office, located at 17 Monitor Bay Park, Crown Point NY 12928. A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a. m. on July 7, 2017 at the Town Office, located at 17 Monitor Bay Park, Crown Point NY 12928.The required project completion date is Three Hundred Thirty (330) calendar days after the date of Notice to Proceed and as further defined in the Agreement. Bidding Documents can be electronically downloaded free of charge at www.aesnortheast.com under the Bid Docs link at the top of the webpage. Bidding Documents are also available on Compact Disc (CD) at the Office of the Engineer for a $25.00 non-refundable Processing Fee. Printing is also available at our standard rates. Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Engineer, AES Northeast, 10-12 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York, 12901.Bids shall be submitted to Linda Woods, Town Clerk, located at 17 Monitor Bay Park, Crown Point, NY 12928 (from 9:30a.m. to 3:30p.m.; Monday through Thursday and 9:30a.m. to 12:00p.m. on Friday) in sealed envelopes with the name and address of the Bidder clearly marked on the face of the envelope.It is the policy of the Town of Crown Point to encourage disadvantaged business enterprises, including minority and women business participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy. Additionally, all Bidders shall comply with the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Program Requirements and Bid Packet for Construction Contracts, Effective October 1, 2016, New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation."Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to participate in this federally funded project. The Town of Crown Point, the recipient of the CDBG funds, is an equal opportunity employer."All Bidders shall comply with the Section 3 Clause referenced in the Supplemental Conditions section of the project manual including certifying compliance with Section 3 Clause provisions. Bids shall be submitted on the provided forms in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each Bid must be accompanied by a security deposit in the amount of 5% of the Bid and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders. A non-collusive certificate is included with the Bid Form and must accompany the bid. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond. No Bidder may withdraw a bid within forty-five (45) calendar days after opening thereof. The Town of Crown Point reserves the right to waive any informalities in the bid or to reject any and all bids.TT-06/24/2017-1TC-155957|