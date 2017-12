THE TOWN OF CROWN POINT will be accepting bids for Fuel Oil, Kerosene and Diesel Fuel for the year 2018. Bids should include rack price plus delivery price and markup for the total cost. Bids to be effective January 1, 2018. Bids will be opened at 6:00 PM December 14, 2017. The Town board has the right to accept or reject all bids.Dated: November 20, 2017Linda L. WoodsTown ClerkTT-12/02/2017-1TC-169987|