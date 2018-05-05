NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Assessors of the Town of Crown Point, County of Essex has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with the Town Clerk at Town Hall where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May. (or other applicable date).The Assessors will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:1st Day May 4, 2018 Hours 4pm-8pm2nd Day May 5, 2018 Hours 7am-11am3rd Day May 11, 2018 Hours 8am-Noon4th Day May 15, 2018 Hours 8am-NoonThe Board of Assessment Review will meet on May 23, 2018 between the hours of 4 PM and 8 PM the Town Hall in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at www.tax.ny.gov .Dated this 1st day of May, 2018Richard MaxwellSole AssessorTT-05/5-05/12/2018-2TC-184040|