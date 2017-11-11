PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Annual Election of the Town of Elizabethtown Fire District Commissioners shall be held on the 12th day of December, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM at the Town Hall, 7563 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, at which time one (1) Fire Commissioner shall be elected for a term of five years and one (1) Treasurer/Secretary shall be elected for a term of three years. Every elector of the Town who shall have resided in the district for the period of thirty days preceding the election of Fire District Commissioners shall be eligible to vote. Anyone wishing to run for the position of Fire Commissioner or Treasurer/Secretary must submit their name and eligibility requirement to the Fire District Secretary, P.O. Box 734, Elizabethtown, N.Y. by the 22nd of November 2017.Linda M. WolfElizabethtown Fire District SecretaryVN-11/11/2017-1TC-168312|