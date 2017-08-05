NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SEWER DISTRICT NO. 1 IN THE TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK INCREASED COST OF IMPROVEMENTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County, New York, did duly adopt on July 18th 2017 the following Order Calling a Public Hearing on the question of a $4,960,000 increase in the cost of the establishment of Sewer District No. 1 in the Town in the amount of $14,510,000.Elizabethtown, New YorkJuly 26, 2017 Debra Brooks Town Clerk At a regular meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County, New York, held at the Town Hall, in Elizabethtown, New York, in said Town, on the 18th day of July, 2017, at 7:00 o'clock P.M., Prevailing Time.In the Matter Of a Proposed Increase (Pursuant to Section 209h of the Town Law) in the Maximum Amount Authorized to be Expended in Connection with the Establishment of a Sewer District in the Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County, New York, Known as Sewer District No. 1 in said TownORDER CALLINGPUBLICHEARINGWHEREAS, the capital improvements hereinafter described have been determined to be an Type I Action pursuant to the regulations of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation promulgated pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the implementation of which as proposed, the Town Board has determined will not result in any significant adverse environmental effects; andWHEREAS, the improvements to be made are the construction of a sanitary sewer system and wastewater treatment plant, including original equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, acquisition of land or rightsin-land and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith all as more fully described in map, plan and report, including an estimate of cost by Barton & Loguidice P.C., competent engineers duly licensed by the State of New York and on file in the Office of the Town Clerk where same is available during regular office hours for examination by any person interested in the subject matter thereof; andWHEREAS, after all necessary proceedings were duly had and taken in accordance with the provisions of the Town Law, the Town Board of the Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County, New York, has heretofore duly established Sewer District No. 1 (the Sewer District) at a maximum estimated cost of $9,550,000; andWHEREAS, it now appears that such maximum estimated cost for the establishment thereof must be increased by an additional $4,960,000 to a new maximum estimated cost of $14,510,000 pursuant to Section 209h of the Town Law and an updated map, plan and report has been prepared which includes two service areas with phased-in improvements; andWHEREAS, the estimated cost of hook-up fees to the typical property in the Sewer District remains $-0- and the estimated cost of the Sewer District to the typical property therein, being a one or two family home, remains $362 (one family) and $724 (two family) in the first year in which operation, maintenance, debt service and other charges and expenses are to be paid; and WHEREAS, a detailed explanation of the manner by which said costs for the typical property were computed as well as all materials completed in compliance with the State Environmental Quality Review Act, including a full Environmental Assessment Form, have been filed in the office of the Town Clerk where the same are likewise available for inspection during regular office hours; andWHEREAS, the properties within the boundaries of said Sewer District described by applicable tax map designation are attached hereto as Exhibit A and hereby made a part hereof; andWHEREAS, it is now desired to call a public hearing upon the question of the aforesaid increase in costs for the establishment of said Sewer District; NOW, THEREFORE, BE ITORDERED, by the Town Board of the Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County, NewYork, as follows:Section 1. A meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County, New York, shall be held at the Town Hall, 7563 Court Street, in Elizabethtown, New York, in said Town, on the 15th day of August, 2017, at 6:30 o'clock P.M., Prevailing Time, to consider the question of determining whether the increase in maximum estimated cost described in the preambles hereof is in the public interest, and to hear all persons interested in the subject thereof concerning the same, and for such other action on the part of said Town Board in relation thereto as may be required by law or as may be proper in the premises.Section 2. The Town Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a copy of this Order to be published once in the official newspaper of said Town, and a copy thereof to be posted on the signboard of said Town maintained pursuant to subdivision 6 of Section 30 of the Town Law, both publication and posting to be made not less than ten (10) nor more than twenty (20) days before the date set herein for the hearing as aforesaid.Section 3. This Order shall take effect immediately.The question of the adoption of the foregoing Order was duly put to a vote on roll call, which resulted as follows:3 Ayes- Merrihew, Olcott, Wright0 NaysAbsent- Morris, Allott The order was thereupon declared duly adopted.