PUBLIC HEARING TENTATIVE BUDGET FOR 2018 NOVEMBER 21, 2017 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the preliminary Budget of the Town of Elizabethtown for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018 has been completed and filed in the Office of the Town Clerk, 7563 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY, where it is available for inspection by any interested persons Monday-Thursday from 9:00AM to 2:00 PM.FURTHER NOTICE, is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Elizabethtown will meet and review said Preliminary Budget and hold a Public hearing thereon at the Town Hall in Elizabethtown, NY Tuesday November 21, 2017 at 6:30 PM and at such hearing any persons may be heard in favor of or against any item or items therein complied pursuant to Section 113 of the Town Law.The proposed salaries for the Town Officials are hereby specified:SUPERVISOR - $22,000.00TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR- $15,906.004 COUNCIL PERSONS -$3,898.50 EAHIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT- $39,000.002 TOWN JUSTICES-$14,700.00 EAFinal Revision and Adoption of said Budget will be on the 21st day of November 2017 at the regular Town Board meeting at 7:00 PM.Debra BrooksTown ClerkDated- November 1, 2017VN-11/11/2017-1TC-168092|