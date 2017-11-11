PUBLIC HEARING LOCAL LAND USE LAW NOVEMBER 21, 2017 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Revised Final Version 6 of the Local Land Use Law (LLUL) is available for inspection by any interested persons Monday-Thursday from 9:00AM to 2:00 PM.FURTHER NOTICE, is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Elizabethtown will hold a Public Hearing on the LLUL at the Town Hall in Elizabethtown, NY Tuesday November 21, 2017 at 6:00 PM and at such hearing any persons may be heard in favor of or against any item or items therein. Final Revision and Adoption of said Local Land Use Law will be on the 21st day of November 2017 at the regular Town Board meeting at 7:00 PM.Debra BrooksTown ClerkDated- November 1, 2017VN-11/11/2017-1TC-168093|