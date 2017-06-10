TOWN OF JOHNBSURG, NEW YORK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg on June 20, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wevertown Community Center, 2370 State Route 28, Wevertown, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law adopting a moratorium on all solar system systems in the Town of Johnsburg, except for roof mounted solar systems, for a period of six (6) months. Copies of the proposed local law are available at the Town Hall, 219 Main Street, North Creek, New York during regular business hours. All members of the public and interested parties are permitted to appear and be heard.By order of the Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg, New York, dated May 16, 2017.Jo A SmithTown ClerkNE/AJ-06/10-06/17/2017-2TC-153681|