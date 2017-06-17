NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Town of Johnsburg Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on June 26, 2017 at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853. Site Plan Application #SP-02-2017-Garnet Solar- Tax Map#s81.-1-9&10&11 and 4.-1-1 Placement of a solar arrayPublic Hearing will commence at 7:00 p.m. Persons wishing to appear at said meeting may do so in person, by attorney, or any other means of communication. Communications will be filed with the board at that time.A Regular Meeting of the Planning Board will follow the Public Hearing. Town of Johnsburg Planning BoardJoann M. Morehouse, SecretaryNE/AJ-06/17-06/24/2017-2TC-153686|