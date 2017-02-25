NOTICE OF TOWN OF JOHNSBURG ROAD CLOSINGS

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to subdivision II of section 1660 of Vehicle and Traffic Law the undersigned Town Highway Superintendent, Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, hereby directs and orders that all Town Roads will be temporarily closed upon posting to all vehicles having a gross weight of over (4) four tons. Further notice is hereby given that any person or persons violating this order shall be subject to punishment as provided in Section 1800 of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Dated: February 19, 2017

By order of Daniel B. Hitchcock

Highway Superintendent

Town of Johnsburg

NE/AJ-02/25-03/04/2017-2TC-144545|