NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Town of Johnsburg Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on August 7, 2017 at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853. Variance V-05-2017-Stewarts-Tax Map# 83.-2-56.1 at 3259 State Rte 28 North Creek, NY for a Sign VariancePublic Hearing will commence at 7:00 p.m. Persons wishing to appear at said meeting may do so in person, by attorney, or any other means of communication. Communications will be filed with the board at that time.A Regular Meeting of the Planning Board will follow the Public Hearing. Town of Johnsburg Planning BoardJoann M. Morehouse, Secretary