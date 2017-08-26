NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Town of Johnsburg Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on September 11, 2017 at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853. Variance Application: *#V-06-2017-Record-4091 State Route 28 - Tax Map # 48.-1-20Public Hearing will commence at 7:00 p.m. Persons wishing to appear at said meeting may do so in person, by attorney, or any other means of communication. Communications will be filed with the board at that time.A Regular Meeting of the Zoning Board will follow the Public Hearing. Town of Johnsburg Planning BoardJoann M. Morehouse, SecretaryNE/AJ-08/26-09/02/2017-2TC-161255|