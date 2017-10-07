PUBLIC HEARING BY THE TOWN OF JOHNSBURG TOWN BOARD FOR A Local Law of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York to Override the tax levy limit established in General Municipal Law 3-c Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York, will meet and hold a public hearing thereon at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Tannery Pond Center, 228 Main Street, NY for the purpose of considering a Proposed Local Law entitled " A Local Law to Override the tax levy limit established in General Municipal Law 3-c" at which time and place said Town Board will consider the proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested in the same. The purpose of this Proposed Local Law is to allow the Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York to override for Budget Year 2018, the tax levy limit established in General Municipal Law 3-c.BY ORDER OF THE TOWN BOARD OF THE TOWN OF JOHNSBURG, NEW YORK.Dated: September 19, 2017Jo A SmithTown ClerkNE/AJ-10/07-10/14/2017-2TC-165001|