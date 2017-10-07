Town of Johnsburg

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING  Town of Johnsburg, Hamlet of North Creek PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given to all persons in the Town of Johnsburg and Hamlet of North Creek that a public hearing will be held on 17 October 2017, at 7 PM at Tannery Pond Community Center during the Town of Johnsburg Board meeting, to review a Map Plan and Report for the Town of Johnsburg for a proposed Sewer District in the hamlet of North Creek. The purpose of the meeting is to inform the community about the required steps necessary to create a sewer district in order to seek funding to construct it.All persons interested are invited to attend this hearing and be heard.  Written comments may be submitted to:Town of Johnsburg, Town Board. NE/AJ-10/07/17-1TC-165151|