NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Town of Johnsburg, Hamlet of North Creek PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given to all persons in the Town of Johnsburg and Hamlet of North Creek that a public hearing will be held on 17 October 2017, at 7 PM at Tannery Pond Community Center during the Town of Johnsburg Board meeting, to review a Map Plan and Report for the Town of Johnsburg for a proposed Sewer District in the hamlet of North Creek. The purpose of the meeting is to inform the community about the required steps necessary to create a sewer district in order to seek funding to construct it.All persons interested are invited to attend this hearing and be heard. Written comments may be submitted to:Town of Johnsburg, Town Board. NE/AJ-10/07/17-1TC-165151|