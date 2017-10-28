NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Town of Johnsburg Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on November 2, 2017 at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853. Variance Application: #V-09-2017-Szymaniak - 298 Main Street - Tax Map # 66.10-1-54Public Hearing will commence at 7:00 p.m. Persons wishing to appear at said meeting may do so in person, by attorney, or any other means of communication. Communications will be filed with the board at that time.A Regular Meeting of the Zoning Board will follow the Public Hearing. Town of Johnsburg Planning BoardJoann M. Morehouse, Secretary.NE-10/28-11/04/2017-2TC-166775|