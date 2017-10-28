PUBLIC HEARING ON AMENDING LOCAL LAW 2-2008 Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York, will meet and hold a Public Hearing at the Wevertown Community Center, Wevertown, NY on Thursday November 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm, for considering amending Local Law 2-2008 entitled amend Johnsburg Town Johnsburg Local Law 2 - 2008 Entitled A Local Law providing for an exemption to Cold War Veterans from Real Property Taxation to provide for an extension of the Cold War Veterans Exemption to qualifying owners of qualifying real property for as long as they remain qualifying owners without regard to the ten (10) year limitation in accordance with New York State Real Property Tax Law 458-b, and New York State Municipal Home Rule Law 10, to hear all interested persons and take any necessary action provided by law concerning the proposed Local Law Dated: October 17, 2017By Order of the Johnsburg Town BoardJo A Smith, Town ClerkNE-10/28-11/04/2017-2TC-166686|