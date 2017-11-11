SENIOR CITIZEN TRANSPORTATIONThe Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, NY will accept sealed bids to furnish transportation of Senior Citizens to Glens Falls and return, one day per week for the year of 2018.Detailed specifications may be secured from Jo A Smith, Town Clerk of the Town of Johnsburg, 219 Main Street, North Creek, NY.All bids must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms, with a non-collusive certificate and Corporate Resolution, furnished with the specifications.Sealed bids marked Senior Citizen Transportation, will be received at the office of the Town Clerk, 219 Main Street, North Creek, NY until 12:00 pm, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 and will be opened at a regular meeting of the Town Board at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek, NY at 7:00 pm on the same date.The Town Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids.Dated: October 3, 2017 Jo A Smith, Town ClerkTown of JohnsburgNE/AJ-11/11-11/18/2017-2TC-165722|