NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Town of Johnsburg Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on January 22, 2017 at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853. Subdivision Application: # SUB-05-2017- Tax Map#134.-1-25.1- Bolen-4 lot subdivision- South Johnsburg Rd.*Public Hearing will commence at 6:00 p.m. Persons wishing to appear at said meeting may do so in person, by attorney, or any other means of communication. The board will read communications at that time.*A Regular Meeting of the Planning Board will follow the Public Hearing. Town of Johnsburg Planning BoardJoann M. Morehouse, SecretaryNE-01/13-01/20/2018-2tc-172973|