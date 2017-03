I, JO A SMITH, Town Clerk of the Town of Johnsburg, do hereby certify that the Annual Report of the Supervisor for the year ending December 31, 2016 has been filed in my office and is available for public inspection at the Town Hall, 219 Main Street, North Creek, New York. Dated March 7, 2017

Jo A Smith, Town Clerk Town of Johnsburg

