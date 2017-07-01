TOWN OF JOHNSBURG TOWN HALL / LIBRARY SOLAR SYSTEM BIDThe Town of Johnsburg will receive sealed bids for the purchase and installation for the Town Hall / Library Solar System.Detailed specifications and bid forms setting forth the information to bidders may be secured from the undersigned at the Town of Johnsburg Town Hall, 219 Main Street, North Creek, New York during regular business hours.Sealed bids will be received at the Town of Johnsburg Town Hall, 219 Main Street, at the Office of the Town Clerk until 12:00 (Noon) p.m., July 14, 2017.The Town of Johnsburg reserves the right to accept and/or reject any and all bids and waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids received, as to best serve the interest of the Town of Johnsburg specifications. Bids will be publicly opened at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Town of Johnsburg Town Hall, 219 Main Street, North Creek, NY. Dated: June 23, 2017Jo A Smith, Town ClerkTown of JohnsburgNE/AJ-07/01-07/08/2017-2TC-156530|