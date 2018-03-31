TOWN OF KEENE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Keene, Essex County, New York, requests and will receive sealed bid proposals for the purchase and installation of a Solar Photovoltaic System. Such bids will be received at the Town Hall of the Town of Keene,10892 NYS Route 9N, PO Box 89, Keene, New York 12942-0089, during normal business hours until 3 PM on Friday, April 6, 2018. The successful bidder must be listed as a NY Sun Contractor for residential and small commercial systems at www.nyserda.ny.gov and the project must meet all NY Sun requirements.The System will be installed on the roof of the Keene Highway Dept. building located at 80 Town Shed Lane, near the Transfer Station off Schaffer Road, Keene, NY, or on the nearby landfill at an exact location to be determined. Bids may be submitted for either or both locations.Requirements include: *Electric power generation with an average annual production of at least 22,000 kWh*The system will connect the array to the grid such that it will be remote metered to provide power to the town hall, town library and community center, or to offset other town electric demand as may be appropriate*Project costs must be recovered through energy savings within twenty (20) years*Equipment must be in continuous use for at least (4) years*Assistance with providing all data required by NYSERDA, such as in Exhibits A and E of PON 3298 Attachment B - Statement of Work. Should a copy of the above Statement of Work be required, or any questions arise as to the specifications or other matters pertinent to said bids, interested bidders are requested to contact Jim Bernard of the Keene Clean Energy Committee at 518.576.4263 or jimbernard@aol.com.The successful bidder is apprised that the installation of the Solar Photovoltaic System shall commence within 90 days of the bid award and be completed and be fully operational within 90 days thereafter. If the bidder requires any payments prior to the completion of the system, the bid must specify those requirements. All bids will be accompanied by a non-collusive statement pursuant to the provisions of Article 103D of the General Municipality Law of the State of New York.All bids will be opened and read aloud at the Keene Town Hall on Tuesday the 10th of April, 2018, at 9 AM.The Town of Keene reserves the right to accept the bid of the lowest responsible bidder, reject all bids, or to accept a bid with minor deviations from the specifications.Joseph P. Wilson, SupervisorDated: March 27, 2018VN-03/31/2018-1TC-180612|