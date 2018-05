NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Keene has canceled the Bi-Monthly Town Board Meetings regularly scheduled for the last Tuesday of the month, for the months of May, June, July and August, 2018. Bi-Monthly Town Board Meetings will resume in September.Ellen S. EstesTown ClerkDated: May 9, 2018VN-05/19/2018-1TC-185056|