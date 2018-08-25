NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Keene has set Tuesday, September 11th and Tuesday, September 18th, at 6:00 PM, at the Keene Town Hall, as the time and place to meet for the purpose of conducting budget workshops for the 2019 Fiscal Budget. A special meeting will be held Thursday, October 4th at 6:00 PM, also at the Keene Town Hall, for the purpose of the Town Clerks filing of the 2019 Tentative Budget to the Town Board. Ellen S. Estes, Town ClerkAugust 16, 2018VN-08/25/2018-1TC-194106|