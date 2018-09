NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Keene will meet for a Public Meeting on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 6:00 PM, at the Keene Town Hall. The purpose of this Public Meeting is to discuss Phase Two and Phase Three of the Gulf Brook Project.Ellen S. Estes, Town ClerkSeptember 18, 2018VN-09/29/2018-1TC-197325|