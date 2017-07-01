NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF FINAL ASSESSMENT ROLL (Pursuant to Section 516 of the Real Property Tax Law) Filing of Completed Assessment Roll Notice is hereby given that the Assessor of the Town of Keene has completed the Final Assessment Roll for the current year, and that a certified copy thereof has been filed in the Office of the Town Clerk of the Town of Keene where it may be seen and examined by any interested person during normal business hours.Dated this 30th Day of June 2017Sole AssessorTown of KeeneVN-07/01/2017-1TC-155720|