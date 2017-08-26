NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that due to a conflict with Primary Day, the Town Board of the Town of Keene will hold their regular Town Board Meeting for September on Monday, September 11th at 7:00 PM at the Keene Town Hall.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Keene has set Monday, September 11th and Tuesday, September 19th, at 6:00PM, at the Keene Town Hall, as the time and place to meet for the purpose of conducting budget workshops in preparation of the 2018 Fiscal Budget. A Special Town Board Meeting will also be held Tuesday, October 3rd at 6:00 PM, at the Keene Town Hall, for the purpose of the Town Clerks filing of the 2018 Tentative Budget to the Town Board.Ellen S. Estes, Town ClerkAugust 15, 2017VN-08/26/2017-1TC-160870|