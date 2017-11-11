NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Keene, Essex County, New York, at the Keene Town Hall, in the Town of Keene, New York, on the 14th day of November, 2017, at 6:45 PM, upon a proposed Local Law entitled Town of Keene Local Law #1 of 2017, A Local Law to Provide for an Exemption from Real Property Taxes for Real Property Owned by Veterans Who Rendered Military Service to The United States During the Cold War.All interested persons in the subject matter of said proposed Local Law are invited to attend and give comment and testimony pertinent thereto.Copies of the proposed Local Law may be obtained from the Town Clerk of the Town of Keene at her office in the Town Hall, Keene, Essex County, New York, during regularly scheduled business hours.Ellen S. Estes, Town ClerkTown of KeeneDated: October 19, 2017VN-11/11/2017-1TC-168089|