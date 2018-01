DUE TO A CONFLICT IN SCHEDULING, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Town Board of the Town of Keene will be holding their Bi-Monthly Town Board Meeting, normally held the last Tuesday of the month, on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018, at 5:30 PM, at the Keene Town Hall. The Town Board has also scheduled the Annual Audit of Employees and Officers to be held Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018, during aforesaid meeting.Ellen S. Estes, Town ClerkDated: December 28, 2017vn-01/06/2018-1TC-172979|