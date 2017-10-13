TOWN OF LEWIS FIRE DISTRICT 2018 Budget Hearing will be held on October 17, 2017 at 7pm at the Lewis Firehouse, 17 Firehouse Lane, Lewis NY 12950. Cathy Flinchum - Secretary for the Town of Lewis Fire District.VN-10/14/2017-1TC-165755|
