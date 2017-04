THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING at the Lewis Town Hall on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 at 6:45PM for the purpose of receiving public comment on Local Law #1 of 2017 - RIGHT OF WAY PERMIT. The Regular Town Board Meeting will commence immediately after the Public Hearing or at 7PM whichever is later.James MontySupervisorVN-04/15/2017-1TC-149021|