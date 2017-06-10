NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - TOWN OF LEWIS. The Town of Lewis will hold a public hearing on June 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis Town Hall for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Public Water community development needs, and to discuss the possible submission of one or more Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications for the 2017 program year. The CDBG program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and will make available to eligible local governments approximately $750,000 for the 2017 program year for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure, and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefiting low/moderate income persons. The hearing will provide further information about the CDBG program and will allow for citizen participation in the development of any proposed grant applications and /or to provide technical assistance to develop alternate proposals. Comments on the CDBG program or proposed project(s) will be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.The Lewis Town Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact Jim Monty at 518-873-6777, at least one week in advance of the hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may also be submitted to Jim Monty, Lewis Town Hall, PO Box 59, Lewis, NY 12950 until June 8, 2017. VN-06/10/2017-1TC-154417|