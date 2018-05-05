NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF THE TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL Notice is hereby given that the Assessor for the Town of Lewis, County of Essex, has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left at the Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person, Monday through Thursday from 10:00 3:00, until the first Tuesday in June.The Assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:May 8th between 10:00 2:00May 15th between 10:00 2:00 & 6:00-8:00May 19th between 9:00 11:00May 29th between 10:00-2:00The Board of Assessment Review will meet on Tuesday June 5th between the hours of 2:00 4:00 and 6:00 8:00 by appointment, at the town hall in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on a written application of any person believing him/herself to aggrieved. A publication on how to file for a review of your assessment is available from the Office of the Assessor or www.orps.state.ny.us. Please be prepared with 5 copies of your application and supporting documentation for each Board of Assessment Review Member.Town of Lewis Sole AssessorPublish: May 1, 2018VN-05/05/2018-1TC-181991|