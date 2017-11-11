INVITATION TO BIDDERS TOWN OF LONG LAKE LONG LAKE, NEW YORKNotice is hereby given that sealed bid proposals will be received by the Long Lake Town Board for a service contract for furnaces/boilers at 7 locations in Long Lake for the calendar year 2018. Specifications will be available at the Town Clerks office between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM (518)624-3088 or by email [llsuper@frontiernet.net]. All bids, accompanied by a non-collusive bid statement, must be submitted in a sealed envelope labeled Furnace Service Bid and delivered to the Town Clerk at the Town Office Building, 1130 Deerland Road, PO Box 42, Long Lake NY 12847 by 1:00 PM, November 28, 2017 at which time they will be opened and referred to Committee.After a review of each bid and upon agreement that all specifications have been met, the Town Board will award the bid at the November 29, 2017 at Town Board meeting held at 7:30 PM at the Long Lake Town Hall.The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.By order of the Long Lake Town BoardDixie Lee LeBlanc, Long Lake Town Clerk518-624-3088NE-11/11/2017-1TC-168293|