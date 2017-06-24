LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL The bond resolution, summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on June 8th, 2017, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.A complete copy of the resolution summarized herewith is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the Town Clerk of the Town for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice.Dated: Port Henry, New York,June 15, 2017.Rose M. FrenchTown ClerkSUPPLEMENTAL BOND RESOLUTION DATED JUNE 8th, 2017.A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $2,689,000 SERIAL BONDS OF THE TOWN OF MORIAH, ESSEX COUNTY, NEWYORK, TO PAY THE COST OF THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SEWER DISTRICT NO. 2 IN SAID TOWN.Specific object or purpose: Establishment of Sewer District No. 2 with construction of sanitary sewer collection system improvements.Period of probable usefulness: Forty yearsMaximum Estimated Cost: $2,689,000Amount of obligations to be issued: $2,689,000 bondsSEQRA Status: All materials relating to compliance with the State Environmental Quality Review Act are on file in the office of the Town Clerk where they may be inspected during normal office hours.TT-06/24/2017-1TC-155745|