PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, After November 3, 2017 all unpaid 2016 and 2017 former Village of Port Henry and 2017 Town of Moriah Water and Sewer bills will be levied on to the January 2018 Town and County Land Tax Bills. Please contact the Town Hall to confirm amounts due including applicable penalties before submitting payment by November 3, 2017, as any remaining balances will also be levied.Denise C. DalyTown of Moriah Water & Sewer Clerk September 1, 2017TT-09/09/2017-1TC-162565|