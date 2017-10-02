TOWN OF MORIAH NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 4 OF 2017PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York will meet at the Town of Moriah Court House, Essex County, New York located at 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York 12974, on the 12th day of October, 2017 at 5:45pm for the purposes of conducting a Public Hearing on introducing proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2017 entitled A Local Law to Override the Tax Levy Limit Established in General Municipal Law 3-c. To allow the town to pass a tax levy that is greater than the tax levy limit calculation for 2018.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a said Public Hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Town Board will consider this Local Law and hear all parties interested therein concerning the same.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2017 may be obtained upon request from the Town Clerk of the Town of Moriah.Dated: 9/19/17Rose M. French, Town ClerkTown of Moriah38 Park Place, Suite 2Port Henry, NY 12974Telephone No. (518) 546-3341TT-09/30/2017-1TC-164383|