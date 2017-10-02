NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will accept sealed bids Fuel Oil, Diesel, Kerosene and Propane. All bids shall be received at the Town of Moriah Town Clerks Office, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, New York, 12974 by 4:00PM on October 12, 2017 and will be opened and publicly read aloud at the Regular Town Board Meeting at 6:00PM October 12, 2017, at the Town of Moriah Courthouse, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED BID Fuel Oil, Diesel, Kerosene and Propane clearly on the outside of the envelope. The rack price MUST be computed based on the Journal of Commerce (OPIS) of Albany, NY weekly rack average plus a fixed mark up; price must include delivery. Prices will be valid for the period of October1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. Locations and size of tanks are on file at the Town Clerks Office and may be obtained by calling 518-546-3341.All bidders must include an executed Non-Collusive Bid Certificate signed by the bidder or one of its officers available from the Town Clerk.The Town of Moriah reserves the right to reject any and all bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town, and to waive any technical or formal defect in the bids which is considered by the Town of Moriah to be merely irregular, immaterial, or unsubstantial.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Town of Moriah affirmatively stated that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this notice, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.Rose M. FrenchTown ClerkSeptember 14, 2017TT-09/30/2017-1TC-164384|