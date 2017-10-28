NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PRELIMINARY BUDGET NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the Preliminary Budget of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018 is available for inspection at the office of the Town Clerk, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, New York by any and all interested persons at regular business hours. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah will meet to review said Preliminary Budget and hold a Public Hearing thereon at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 5:45PM. At said public hearing said Town Board will hear all interested in the subject of the matter thereof.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a Regular Town Board Meeting will immediately follow the public hearing to review and adopt the 2018 Budget and any other pertinent business to come before the Board related to the Budget. The public is welcome to attend.Pursuant of Section 113 of the Town Law, the proposed salaries of the following officers are hereby specified as follows:Supervisor - $33,627Town Clerk/Tax Collector -$32,633Councilman - (4) $5,221 eachAssessor Chairman-$12,500Assessors- (2) $7,000 eachHighway Supt- $56,650Justices- (2) $14,550 eachRose M. FrenchTown ClerkOctober 20, 2017TT-10/28/2017-1TC-166939|