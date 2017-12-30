2018 TOWN OF MORIAH WATER & SEWER BILLS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: Beginning January 4, 2018, Water & Sewer Clerk Denise Daly, will be collecting Water & Sewer bills/payments. Due to the Water & Sewer bills coming out at the same time as the property taxes, the penalty for the February payment will be forgiven if paid by May 3, 2018. After the third month following each quarterly billing, a 10% penalty will be applied to unpaid amounts. Bills will be collected through November 3, 2018 after which, any unpaid balance will be levied on to the land taxes in January 2019. PLEASE REMIT PAYMENT STUB WHEN PAYING YOUR BILL TO ENSURE CREDIT TO THE PROPER ACCOUNT.Denise C. DalyTown of Moriah Water & Sewer ClerkDecember 30, 2017TT-12/30/2017-1TC-172446|