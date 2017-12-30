INVITATION TO BID Project: Door Replacement at the Iron Center Museumin Port Henry, Town of Moriah, NYDecember 13, 2017Owner: Town of Moriah, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974The Town of Moriah, NY invites contractors to bid on a door replacement project, door repair, installation of insulating glass and related work to be performed at the Iron Center Museum, 34 Park Place, Port Henry, New York.Abbreviated Summary: Briefly and without force and effect upon the contract documents, the components are listed below.This project consists of replacing one door, repair to two doors, replace single pane glass with insulating glass, provide a mortise lock in an excising pair of doors and weather stripping.Sealed proposals shall be placed in a sealed envelope plainly marked: BID DOCUMENTS FOR DOOR REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT and shall be addressed to:Town ClerkTown of Moriah38 Park PlacePort Henry, NY 12974BID DUE DATE: Bids are due at 3:00 pm, Thursday, February 8, 2018. Bids received after this date and time will not be accepted. The bids will be opened and read aloud at 6:00 pm on February 8, 2018 at the Board meeting of the Town Councilors in the Town of Moriah at 38 Park Place, port Henry, New York 12974 A bidders conference is scheduled on Tuesday, January 9, 2017 at 11:00 am at the project site all bidders are encouraged to attend.Hard copies of the plans and project manual will be available for viewing in the Town of Moriah's Municipal Office after January 3, 2018 and at the pre-bid meeting. Hard copies of the construction documents may be obtained from the Town Clerk for a $25.00 fee. Electronic contract documents on a compact disk (CD) are available for this project and may be purchased from the architect for a non-refundable processing fee of $25.00. Make check payable to the architect.Contract Documents may be viewed at the following locations:Eastern Contractors Association, Inc. Albany, NYjudyp@ecainc.orgMcGraw-Hill Construction/Dodge Reportsuna.taylor@mcgraw-hill.comCDC News, hclarke@cdcnews.comSyracuse, NYMinority Contractors Association of Central, NY9291 Carousell Cenetr, Syracuse, NY 13290Northern NY Builders Exchangeinfo@nnbe.comA 5% bid bond is required and a 100% labor and performance bond is required and must be provided by the successful bidder.. The Owner reserves the right to wave all formalities, and reject any and all bids. Bids must be submitted on the form provided by the owner. Alteration of the forms is not permitted. Faxed bids will not be accepted. Insurance coverage is required for all work to be performed.Davis Bacon Wage rates and Prevailing wages are NOT in effect for this project.Bidders take note: Minority and Women's Business Enterprises (MWBE) are encouraged to submit proposals for this project.Funding for this project is provided by a New York State Department of Energy Conservation (DEC). It is the policy of the Owner to encourage disadvantaged business enterprises, including minority and women business participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy. Minority and Women's Business Enterprises are strongly encouraged to apply.No bid may be withdrawn for a period of 90 days after opening of bids without the consent of the owner. A completed non-collusive affidavit must be submitted with each bid.Bidders should be advised that, prior to award of any contract, the owner reserves the right to conduct a pre-award survey for the purpose of determining the bidders responsibility and capacity to perform the contract. This survey may include review of subcontracting agreements, financial capacity and quality of work performed in other contracts. Award of the contract will be made to the lowest responsible bidder.Please allow adequate time if you are mailing the bid. Any questions regarding this invitation to bid and all technical questions should be directed to the architect Fred Keil by e mail: fredkeilarchitect@gmail.com.Town Clerk, Town of Moriah, NYTT-12/30/2017-1TC-172549|