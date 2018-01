TOWN OF MORIAH PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING THE FUTURE OF THE MORIAH/PORT HENRY WATERFRONTCome to an informational meeting on the waterfront. Learn about results of market research on the waterfront and give your opinions. What is the future of your waterfront? How should it be used? What is its greatest potential?The meeting will be held at the old Village of Port Henry Hall, 4303 Main Street, Port Henry, NY 12974 on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 6:00pm.TT-01/27/2018-1TC-174759|