TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL ON FILE Notice is hereby given that the Assessors of the Town of Moriah, County of Essex have completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with the Town Clerk at Moriah Town Hall where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May.The Assessors will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:Tuesday, May 8, 2018 10 AM 2 PM Saturday, May 12, 2018 10 AM 2 PMTuesday, May 15, 2018 10 AM 2 PMThursday, May 17, 2018 4 PM 8 PMThe Board of Assessment Review will meet on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 between the hours of 4 PM and 8 PM at the Moriah Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the formal written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at the Town Clerk Office or at www.tax.ny.gov .Dated this 1st day of May, 2018Paul MazzotteBrent Ida Leilani SpragueAssessorsTT-05/05/2018-1TC-184046|