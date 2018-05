TOWN OF MORIAH SPECIAL MEETINGThe Town of Moriah Town Board will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00pm at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY to meet with Michael Crane-Crane Associates to go over progress on the Waterfront Development and any other pertinent business to come before the Board. TT-05/12/2018-1TC-184569|