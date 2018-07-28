SURPLUS BID- FIRE TRUCK PARTS, The Town of Moriah Town Board will be accepting sealed bids for a pump and a box of miscellaneous parts for a 1941 Dodge Fire Truck. The parts/pump can be seen by contacting Jamie Wilson, Highway Superintendent between the hours of 6:00am to 2:00pm Monday Thru Friday at (518) 942-7155. All bids shall be in writing with the name and address of the bidder and shall be in a sealed envelope with the words Fire Truck Parts on the outside of the envelope and include a Non-Collusive Bid Certificate available from the Town Clerks Office. All bids must be received on or before 4:00pm on August 9, 2018 at the Town Clerks Office, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. All bids pursuant to this notice shall be opened and read on August 9, 2018 at 6:00pm at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids at their discretion.Dated July 16, 2018Rose M. FrenchTown ClerkTT-07/28/2018-1TC-191651|