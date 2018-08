Town of Moriah Transfer Station Winter HoursAs of September 21, 2018 the Town of Moriah Transfer Station will start their winter hours and will no longer have evening hours on Friday nights; the last night for summer hours will be Friday, September 14, 2018. The Transfer Station will be open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM-Noon and 1:00 PM-4:30 PM.TT-8/25/18-194209|