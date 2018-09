TOWN OF MORIAH SPECIAL MEETINGThe Town of Moriah Town Board has called a Special Meeting for Tuesday, October 4, 2018 at 6:00pm at the Town of Moriah Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY for the Town Clerk to submit the Tentative Budget to the Town Board and any other business to come before the board. TT-09/22/2018-1TC-196801|