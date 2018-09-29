NOTICE TOWN OF MORIAH WATER DISTRICT USERS DISTRICTS #1, #2 #3 & #4The Town of Moriah will be flushing fire hydrants for following areas the beginning around 8:00am on the following dates:Monday 10/1/18- Witherbee AreaTuesday 10/2/18-Mineville to Grover HillsWednesday 10/3/18-Grover Hills to Moriah CenterThursday 10/4/18- Moriah Center to Moriah CornersFriday 10/5/18Moriah Corners to top of Broad Street (includes Water District #4)Monday 10/8/18- Port Henry AreaTuesday 10/9/18- Port Henry Area Wednesday 10/10/18Port Henry AreaIt is recommended that you shut off your boiler or hot water heater and shut off your main valve coming into your home to prevent the possibility of siphoning water from your boiler or hot water heater. If you do not have a main valve, or are not sure of its location you can contact the Water Department at 942-3340. If your water is cloudy once the water is restored, run your outside hose until it clears.TT-09/29/2018-1TC-197361|